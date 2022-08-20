TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

South Central Otero County in south central New Mexico...

North Central Hudspeth County in western Texas...

* Until 745 PM MDT.

* At 449 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen in the past 24 hours. Additional rainfall amounts

of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Cornudas Mountains.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for portions of south central New

Mexico and western Texas, including the following counties, in south

central New Mexico, Otero. In western Texas, Hudspeth.

The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area.

Therefore the Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flood Warning.

Please refer to that bulletin for more information.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather