TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Flood Watch National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 706 AM MDT Thu Aug 18 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Areal flooding caused by excessive rainfall. Widespread rain totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Portions of southern New Mexico, including Grant, Sierra, Otero, Luna, Hidalgo, and Dona Ana Counties. Portions of far west Texas, including El Paso and Hudspeth Counties. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be impassable through the weekend. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Moist ground from recent rains will allow for quick runoff of any additional moderate or heavy rain, resulting in flash flooding and possible flooding of area rivers. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood