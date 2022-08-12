TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 12, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Central El Paso County in western Texas...

* Until 815 PM MDT.

* At 541 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

East El Paso, Ysleta Del Sur, Mission Valley and Socorro.

Flooding will be most severe along Zaragoza and Alameda Roads and

the Loop 375 bend near the Zaragoza Port of Entry.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

