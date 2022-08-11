TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 11, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 409 PM MDT Thu Aug 11 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN OTERO AND NORTH CENTRAL HUDSPETH COUNTIES... At 409 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported flash flooding east of Cornudas. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported flash flooding just east of Cornudas. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Cornudas and Cornudas Mountains, including portions of Highway 62\/180 around Cornudas. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather