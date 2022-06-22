TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 22, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 1153 PM MDT Tue Jun 21 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern New Mexico, including Otero, Dona Ana, Sierra, Luna, Grant and northern Hidalgo Counties and far west Texas, including El Paso and western Hudspeth Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Areas of steep terrain, urban and low lying areas, and the Black Fire burn scar will be most susceptible to excessive rainfall and rapid runoff. Drainages and arroyos within hilly terrain may cause flooding downstream of heavy rainfall as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Abundant monsoonal moisture has moved into the region. This moisture will combine with disturbances aloft to develop numerous showers and thunderstorms which could produce heavy rain and excessive runoff. The majority of this activity is expected overnight. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather