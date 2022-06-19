TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 22, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 1153 AM MDT Sun Jun 19 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of New Mexico and southwest Texas, including the following areas, in New Mexico, Central Tularosa Basin, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Northern Dona Ana County, Otero Mesa, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, Sierra County Lakes, Southern Dona Ana County\/Mesilla Valley, Southern Gila Foothills\/Mimbres Valley, Southern Gila Highlands\/Black Range, Southern Tularosa Basin, Southwest Desert\/Mimbres Basin and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet. In southwest Texas, Eastern\/Central El Paso County, Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties and Western El Paso County. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Abundant monsoonal moisture will move into the region on Monday. This moisture will combine with an approaching upper level storm system to develop numerous showers and thunderstorms which could produce heavy rain and excessive runoff. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather