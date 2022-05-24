TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM 418 AM MDT Tue May 24 2022 ...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED ON TUESDAY... .An upper level system will approach New Mexico this afternoon with an increase in winds expected. Very low humidity (6 to 12 percent) is anticipated across far west Texas and much of southwest and south-central New Mexico excluding the Sacramento Mountains, and coupled with the breezy to windy conditions (20 ft winds 15 to 25 mph), in addition to very dry fuels, critical fire weather conditions are anticipated. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, AND 112... * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following counties, Cameron and Willacy. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON...CENTRAL TILLMAN AND NORTHERN WILBARGER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather