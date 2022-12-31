WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 510 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Kaufman, Van Zandt, Rains, Henderson, Navarro, Freestone, Anderson, Limestone, Leon and Robertson Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHERE...Hunt, Delta and Hopkins Counties. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather