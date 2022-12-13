WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1152 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DELTA AND

SOUTHEASTERN LAMAR COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CST for north central

Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CST

FOR HOPKINS AND NORTHEASTERN RAINS COUNTIES...

At 1151 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Bagwell to 8 miles northwest of Lake Fork

Reservoir, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Sulphur Springs, Emory, Como, Lake Sulphur Springs, Lake Fork

Reservoir, Pine Forest, Martin Springs, Weaver, Flora, Nelta,

Cornersville and Dike.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

