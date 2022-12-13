WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 720 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL WISE AND NORTHWESTERN DENTON COUNTIES... At 719 AM CST, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Decatur, moving northeast at 30 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Wise and northwestern Denton Counties, including the following locations... Bolivar and Slidell. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather