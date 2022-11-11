WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 11, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 926 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN MILAM AND SOUTHERN BELL COUNTIES... At 925 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stillhouse Hollow Lake, or 5 miles west of Salado, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include... Killeen, Temple, Harker Heights, Belton, Nolanville, Bartlett, Salado, Little River-Academy, Rogers, Holland, Buckholts, Stillhouse Hollow Lake, Sparks, Union Grove, Yarrelton, Leedale, Edgeworth, Cedar Valley, Sharp and Pettibone. FOR NORTHWESTERN MILAM AND SOUTHEASTERN BELL COUNTIES... At 928 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Salado, or 8 miles southwest of Belton, moving east at 50 mph. At 927 AM, trained spotters reported golf ball size hail with this storm. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Temple, Harker Heights, Belton, Nolanville, Bartlett, Salado, Little River-Academy, Rogers, Holland, Buckholts, Stillhouse Hollow Lake, Sparks, Union Grove, Yarrelton, Leedale, Edgeworth, Cedar Valley, Sharp, Pettibone and Prairie Dell. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather