WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022

_____

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

446 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR

NORTHEASTERN NAVARRO COUNTY...

At 445 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 8 miles southwest of Flag Lake, or 11 miles northeast of

Corsicana, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Navarro County, including the following locations...

Mustang, Chatfield, Powell, Roane, Retreat and Mildred.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a

vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an

interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid

windows.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR WEST

CENTRAL FREESTONE...NORTH CENTRAL LIMESTONE AND SOUTH CENTRAL NAVARRO

COUNTIES...

At 448 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Mexia, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

west central Freestone, north central Limestone and south central

Navarro Counties, including the following locations... Kirvin,

Streetman and Tehuacana.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather