WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 1053 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN DENTON...TARRANT AND WESTERN DALLAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 AM CDT... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and brief heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather