WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

813 PM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following

county, Tarrant.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This

will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying

and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in

the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Fort Worth, Haltom City, Keller, Watauga, Saginaw, and

surrounding areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

