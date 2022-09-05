WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

706 PM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Parker

and east central Palo Pinto Counties through 730 PM CDT...

At 705 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cool, or near Mineral Wells, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Mineral Wells, Cool, Mineral Wells State Park and Millsap.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3278 9826 3287 9799 3275 9794 3266 9821

TIME...MOT...LOC 0005Z 335DEG 11KT 3277 9806

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

