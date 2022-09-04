WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

625 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL NAVARRO COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT

FOR NORTH CENTRAL FREESTONE...SOUTH CENTRAL HENDERSON AND

NORTHWESTERN ANDERSON COUNTIES...

At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles south of

Athens, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Fairfield and Fairfield Lake State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Baylor

County through 700 PM CDT...

At 628 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Seymour, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Seymour.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3340 9942 3365 9936 3365 9920 3340 9912

TIME...MOT...LOC 2328Z 357DEG 15KT 3358 9928

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

