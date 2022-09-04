WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

606 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Eastland and

southern Stephens Counties through 645 PM CDT...

At 606 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Gunsight, or 11 miles north of Eastland, moving south at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Eastland, Cisco, Ranger, Gorman, Rising Star, Necessity, Gunsight and

Carbon.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 324 and 353.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3266 9910 3266 9865 3223 9862 3208 9892

3208 9912

TIME...MOT...LOC 2306Z 359DEG 29KT 3256 9888

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

