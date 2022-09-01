WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

251 PM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following

counties, Denton and Tarrant.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Water will quickly accumulate within construction zones,

particularly along Interstate 35W and Highway 170.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This

is causing urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or

poor drainage areas have already experienced minor flooding

in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are

possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

