WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 251 PM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following counties, Denton and Tarrant. * WHEN...Until 415 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Water will quickly accumulate within construction zones, particularly along Interstate 35W and Highway 170. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and\/or poor drainage areas have already experienced minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather