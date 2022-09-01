WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 229 PM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ellis County through 300 PM CDT... At 229 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Italy, or 10 miles south of Waxahachie, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Waxahachie, Italy and Bardwell. This includes Interstate 35E between mile markers 386 and 400. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3216 9684 3223 9698 3242 9686 3226 9664 TIME...MOT...LOC 1929Z 217DEG 8KT 3225 9686 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather