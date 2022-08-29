WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

935 PM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following

counties, Palo Pinto and Stephens.

* WHEN...Until 100 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This

will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying

and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in

the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Breckenridge, Gordon, Necessity, Gunsight, Crystal Falls,

Possum Kingdom State Park, Strawn and Mingus.

