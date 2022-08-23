Panfish anglers having success in area spots Fishermen seem to have had various kinds of success in recent gays, depending on who’s doing the...

Will Evart volleyball go McKay's way? Evart’s volleyball team is expected to be a major force in the Highland Conference, and among the...

Evart senior's hard work excites his football coaches Jake Ladd is among the reasons Evart ‘s football team is expected to be very formidable on the...