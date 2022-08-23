WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

Issued by National Weather Service Norman OK

313 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Trinity River Near Rosser affecting Ellis and Kaufman Counties.

For the Trinity River...including Rosser...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Trinity River Near Rosser.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Minor to moderate flooding of low areas

and roads within the levees is expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 32.2 feet.

- Flood stage is 31.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 33.8

feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage

tomorrow morning.

_____

