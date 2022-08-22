WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

Issued by National Weather Service Norman OK

108 PM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central Texas, including the following

county, Hill.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This

will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor

drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory

area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Whitney and Lake Whitney State Park.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather