WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southwestern Ellis County in north central Texas...

* Until 545 AM CDT.

* At 237 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Waxahachie, Venus, Italy, Maypearl and Milford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

