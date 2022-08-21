WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Tarrant County in north central Texas... * Until midnight CDT. * At 956 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates between 2 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen this evening. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Euless, Bedford, Grapevine, Haltom City, Keller, Hurst, Southlake, Watauga, Colleyville, Benbrook, Saginaw, White Settlement, Crowley, Forest Hill, Azle, Richland Hills and River Oaks. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather