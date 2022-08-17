WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

446 PM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Bosque

County through 515 PM CDT...

At 445 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Meridian State Park, or 10 miles northwest of Clifton, moving

southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Clifton, Meridian and Meridian State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3202 9767 3198 9749 3186 9742 3176 9749

3167 9766 3169 9768 3171 9769 3171 9770

3187 9784

TIME...MOT...LOC 2145Z 311DEG 9KT 3189 9771

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

