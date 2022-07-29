WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 29, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

413 PM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Denton

County through 445 PM CDT...

At 413 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southwest of Krum, or 12 miles west of Denton, moving east at 5

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Denton, Flower Mound, Sanger, Krum, Argyle, Justin, Northlake,

Bartonville, New Fairview, Corral City and Ponder.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 35 between mile markers 468 and 481.

Interstate 35W between mile markers 76 and 85.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3342 9714 3308 9717 3309 9740 3343 9738

TIME...MOT...LOC 2113Z 267DEG 4KT 3321 9734

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

