WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 413 PM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Leon County through 445 PM CDT... At 413 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Austonio, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Leon County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3129 9568 3130 9570 3127 9573 3123 9573 3120 9575 3116 9573 3135 9594 3151 9574 3149 9574 3147 9572 3147 9574 3146 9575 3145 9571 3138 9569 3136 9566 3135 9568 3134 9566 3132 9566 TIME...MOT...LOC 2113Z 126DEG 9KT 3125 9560 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather