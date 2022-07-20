WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

East central Cooke County in north central Texas...

Western Grayson County in north central Texas...

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 607 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gainesville,

moving southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Gainesville, Whitesboro, Collinsville, Callisburg, Lake Kiowa,

southwestern Lake Texoma and Sadler.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 495 and 503.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

