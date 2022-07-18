WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

_____

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1129 PM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures between 105

and 110 degrees and heat index values up to 111.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Texas.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly

increase the potential for heat related illnesses,

particularly for those working or participating in outdoor

activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 degrees and heat index values up

to 107.

* WHERE...Navarro, Hamilton, Mills, Lampasas, Coryell, McLennan,

Henderson, Hill and Bosque Counties.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the

risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for

those working or participating in outdoor activities.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHERE...Freestone, Anderson, Bell, Falls, Limestone, Leon,

Milam and Robertson Counties.

risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather