WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 955 PM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Anderson County through 1030 PM CDT... At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Palestine, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Palestine and Elkhart. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3157 9545 3155 9558 3155 9574 3156 9571 3158 9573 3160 9571 3162 9571 3165 9574 3165 9575 3162 9575 3160 9576 3185 9575 3185 9546 TIME...MOT...LOC 0254Z 359DEG 9KT 3173 9562 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____