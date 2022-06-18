WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

450 PM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Young

and northeastern Stephens Counties through 515 PM CDT...

At 449 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms near Possum Kingdom State Park, or 15 miles south of

Graham, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Crystal Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3309 9880 3294 9857 3280 9858 3277 9859

3276 9878 3289 9898

TIME...MOT...LOC 2149Z 122DEG 19KT 3288 9862

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

