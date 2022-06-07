WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1018 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lamar County through

1100 AM CDT...

At 1017 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southwest of Goodland, or 11 miles southwest of Hugo, moving

southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Paris, Blossom, Deport, Toco and Sun Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 PM CDT for

north central Texas.

LAT...LON 3393 9556 3388 9554 3389 9551 3388 9551

3389 9546 3387 9546 3387 9534 3389 9532

3347 9531 3372 9586 3383 9585 3384 9582

3386 9581 3384 9577 3386 9575 3389 9575

3388 9570 3391 9564 3394 9560

TIME...MOT...LOC 1517Z 311DEG 42KT 3389 9566

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

