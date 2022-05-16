WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Denton County in north central Texas...

Western Collin County in north central Texas...

* Until 200 AM CDT.

* At 1256 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Aubrey, or

11 miles northeast of Denton, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible.

* Locations impacted include...

Plano, McKinney, Frisco, Denton, Allen, Little Elm, Prosper,

Fairview, Celina, Pilot Point, Aubrey, Krugerville, Cross Roads,

Ray Roberts Park Isle Du Bois, Melissa, Weston and Lincoln Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

COLLIN COOKE DALLAS

DELTA DENTON FANNIN

GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT

KAUFMAN LAMAR RAINS

ROCKWALL VAN ZANDT

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Anderson County through 145 AM CDT...

At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Elkhart, or 8 miles southeast of Palestine, moving southeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Palestine and Elkhart.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3154 9565 3153 9565 3151 9573 3153 9576

3156 9571 3162 9571 3165 9575 3160 9577

3163 9580 3167 9579 3168 9581 3168 9578

3193 9543 3185 9545 3182 9540 3176 9540

3175 9536 3173 9537 3173 9533 3161 9526

TIME...MOT...LOC 0557Z 301DEG 19KT 3166 9557

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

