WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

124 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR

NORTHEASTERN LIMESTONE COUNTY...

At 124 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Fort Parker State Park, or near Mexia, moving

northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This dangerous storm will be near...

Mexia around 135 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a

vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an

interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid

windows.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Rockwall, Northern Dallas, and Northwest Kaufman counties.

* WHEN...Until 430 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Urban flooding is expected in low-lying and poor

drainage areas. Ponding of water on roadways is also expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

-

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Dallas, Fort Worth, Garland, Irving, Grand Prairie, Mesquite,

Carrollton, Richardson, Lewisville, Flower Mound, Rowlett,

Euless, Desoto, Grapevine, Wylie, Coppell, Duncanville,

Rockwall, Lancaster and Farmers Branch.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Be aware

of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

