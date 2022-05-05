WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Bell County in central Texas...

* Until 200 PM CDT.

* At 1258 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest

of Harker Heights, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Killeen, Temple, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, Nolanville,

Bartlett, Salado, Little River-Academy, Rogers and Holland.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 278 and 297.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for central Texas.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

