WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern Coryell County in central Texas...

Southeastern Lampasas County in central Texas...

Northwestern Bell County in central Texas...

* Until 100 PM CDT.

* At 1203 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lampasas,

moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, Lampasas, Fort

Hood, Nolanville, Salado and Kempner.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 285 and 289.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for central Texas.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDERSON ANGELINA BASTROP

BELL BLANCO BOWIE

BRAZOS BURLESON BURNET

CAMP CASS CHEROKEE

CORYELL ELLIS FALLS

FAYETTE FRANKLIN FREESTONE

GILLESPIE GREGG GRIMES

HARRISON HAYS HENDERSON

HILL HOPKINS HOUSTON

KAUFMAN LAMPASAS LEE

LEON LIMESTONE LLANO

MCLENNAN MADISON MARION

MILAM MORRIS NACOGDOCHES

NAVARRO PANOLA RAINS

ROBERTSON RUSK SABINE

SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH

TITUS TRAVIS TRINITY

UPSHUR VAN ZANDT WALKER

WASHINGTON WILLIAMSON WOOD

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather