WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

938 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Coryell County

through 1015 AM CDT...

At 938 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles north of Copperas Cove, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Copperas Cove, Gatesville, McGregor, Fort Hood, Fort Gates, Mother

Neff State Park, Oglesby and South Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3129 9806 3163 9764 3132 9742 3107 9791

TIME...MOT...LOC 1438Z 241DEG 45KT 3126 9793

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Burnet

County through 1030 AM CDT...

At 939 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lake Victor, or 10 miles northeast of Burnet, moving northeast at 60

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

Burnet, Lake Victor, Sunnylane, Joppa, Watson, Briggs and Shady

Grove.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3095 9785 3092 9784 3070 9828 3080 9836

3103 9818 3103 9791

TIME...MOT...LOC 1439Z 229DEG 54KT 3087 9815

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

