FLOOD WARNING

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

857 AM CDT Tue May 3 2022

...The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Kaufman, Hunt and

Rockwall Counties.

For the South Fork Sabine River...including Quinlan...Minor flooding

is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, minor out of bank flooding will occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 11.4 feet.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late this afternoon to a crest of 15.1 feet this evening. It

will then fall below flood stage this evening.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHERE...Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville.

* WHEN...From this evening to tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, minor out of bank flooding will occur

along the river reach.

- At 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 8.3 feet.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

this evening to a crest of 14.1 feet this evening. It will

then fall below flood stage this evening.

