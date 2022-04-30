WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 30, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

503 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Leon County

through 545 PM CDT...

At 503 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Centerville, or 25 miles southeast of Teague, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Centerville, Jewett and Leona.

This includes Interstate 45 between mile markers 157 and 175.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3132 9567 3129 9568 3130 9570 3127 9573

3123 9573 3120 9575 3116 9573 3114 9578

3110 9577 3120 9616 3139 9617 3147 9574

3146 9575 3146 9574 3148 9572 3138 9569

3136 9566 3135 9568 3134 9566 3132 9566

TIME...MOT...LOC 2203Z 265DEG 23KT 3130 9608

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

