WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

656 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

The Flood Watch will expire for portions of north central Texas and

northeast Texas, including the following counties, in north central

Texas, Cooke, Fannin, Grayson and Montague. In northeast Texas,

Lamar.

Earlier rainfall may continue to run off and cause flooding of

streams and creeks as well as other low lying and poor drainage

areas. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. Therefore,

the Flood Watch will expire at 7 AM CDT this morning.

_____

