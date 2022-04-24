WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

308 PM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Wise County

through 345 PM CDT...

At 308 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cottondale, or 9 miles southeast of Bridgeport, moving northeast at

40 mph.

HAZARD...Penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Decatur, Bridgeport, Briar, Pecan Acres, New Fairview, Aurora, Boyd,

Paradise, Cottondale, Rhome and Newark.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for

north central Texas.

LAT...LON 3299 9740 3300 9780 3324 9780 3340 9738

TIME...MOT...LOC 2008Z 239DEG 34KT 3310 9765

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

