WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Robertson County in central Texas... Northeastern Milam County in central Texas... Southeastern Limestone County in central Texas... Southeastern Falls County in central Texas... * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 841 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rosebud. Another severe thunderstorm was located near Franklin. Both storms are moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 65 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Cameron, Hearne, Franklin, Rosebud, Calvert, Bremond and Lott. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Texas. For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BELL FALLS FREESTONE HENDERSON HOPKINS HUNT KAUFMAN LEON LIMESTONE MILAM NAVARRO RAINS ROBERTSON ROCKWALL VAN ZANDT