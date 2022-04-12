WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 731 PM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL BELL AND SOUTHWESTERN FALLS COUNTIES... At 731 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 10 miles east of Temple or near Seaton, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Public confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CORYELL COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR HENDERSON AND NORTHWESTERN ANDERSON COUNTIES... At 731 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Malakoff to Montalba, moving east at 55 mph. This storm has a history of producing 60 to 65 mph wind gusts and tree damage. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Athens, Gun Barrel City, Chandler, Malakoff, Frankston, Brownsboro, Eustace, Berryville, Trinidad, Coffee City, Caney City, Payne Springs, Log Cabin, Murchison, Star Harbor, Poynor and Moore Station. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and north central Texas. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 110 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 13 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL TEXAS COMANCHE HAMILTON MILLS IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS EASTLAND ERATH HOOD JACK PALO PINTO PARKER SOMERVELL STEPHENS WISE YOUNG THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRECKENRIDGE, BRIAR, BRIDGEPORT, CISCO, COMANCHE, DE LEON, DECATUR, DUBLIN, EASTLAND, GLEN ROSE, GOLDTHWAITE, GORMAN, GRAHAM, GRANBURY, HAMILTON, HICO, JACKSBORO, MINERAL WELLS, OAK TRAIL SHORES, OLNEY, RANGER, STEPHENVILLE, AND WEATHERFORD. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED TORNADO WATCH 112 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 11 COUNTIES BOSQUE CORYELL HILL LAMPASAS MCLENNAN COLLIN DALLAS DENTON ELLIS JOHNSON TARRANT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLEN, ARLINGTON, BURLESON, CARROLLTON, CLEBURNE, CLIFTON, COPPERAS COVE, DALLAS, DENTON, ENNIS, FLOWER MOUND, FORT WORTH, FRISCO, GATESVILLE, HILLSBORO, LAMPASAS, LEWISVILLE, MCKINNEY, MERIDIAN, MIDLOTHIAN, PLANO, VALLEY MILLS, WACO, AND WAXAHACHIE. TORNADO WATCH 112 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES ANDERSON BELL FALLS FREESTONE HENDERSON LEON LIMESTONE MILAM ROBERTSON HOPKINS HUNT KAUFMAN NAVARRO RAINS ROCKWALL VAN ZANDT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, BUFFALO, CALVERT, CAMERON, CANTON, CENTERVILLE, COMMERCE, CORSICANA, EAST TAWAKONI, EDGEWOOD, EMORY, FAIRFIELD, FORNEY, FORT HOOD, FRANKLIN, GRAND SALINE, GREENVILLE, GROESBECK, GUN BARREL CITY, HEARNE, HEATH, JEWETT, KAUFMAN, KILLEEN, MARLIN, MEXIA, NORMANGEE, OAKWOOD, PALESTINE, POINT, ROCKDALE, ROCKWALL, SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEAGUE, TEMPLE, TERRELL, VAN, WILLS POINT, AND WORTHAM. The National Weather Service has issued Tornado Watch 116 in effect until 2 AM CDT Wednesday for the following areas In southeast Texas this watch includes 2 counties Houston Trinity This includes the cities of Crockett, Groveton, and Trinity. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LIMESTONE AND NORTHEASTERN NAVARRO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL FREESTONE COUNTY... At 733 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Teague, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Teague and Fairfield. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather