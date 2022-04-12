WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

721 PM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR KAUFMAN COUNTY IS CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and

north central Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN VAN ZANDT AND NORTH CENTRAL HENDERSON COUNTIES...

At 720 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near West Tawakoni to near Fruitvale to near Gun

Barrell City, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Gun Barrel City, Wills Point, Mabank, Tool, Eustace, Enchanted Oaks,

Purtis Creek State Park and Payne Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

East central Bell County in central Texas...

Southwestern Falls County in central Texas...

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 721 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 7 miles north of Rogers, or 10 miles east of Temple,

moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

Rosebud and Lott around 755 PM CDT.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile

home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and

protect yourself from flying debris.

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDERSON BELL BLANCO

BOSQUE BURNET COLLIN

CORYELL DALLAS DENTON

ELLIS FALLS FREESTONE

HAYS HENDERSON HILL

HOPKINS HUNT JOHNSON

KAUFMAN LAMPASAS LEON

LIMESTONE MCLENNAN MILAM

NAVARRO RAINS ROBERTSON

ROCKWALL TARRANT TRAVIS

VAN ZANDT WILLIAMSON

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT

FOR FREESTONE...CENTRAL LIMESTONE AND NORTHEASTERN NAVARRO

COUNTIES...

At 724 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Trinidad to Fairfield moving east at 50 mph. Another

storm is located near Groesbeck, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Mexia, Groesbeck, Teague, Fairfield, Kerens, Fairfield Lake State

Park, Fort Parker State Park and Goodlow.

