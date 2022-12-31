WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1025 PM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...The Coastal Bend, Coastal Plains, and the Victoria

Crossroads.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the

lower Angelina River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 10:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 161.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to around 161 feet

through Monday before gradually rising to 161.7 feet by

Thursday.

- Flood stage is 161.0 feet.

- Flood History...No available flood history.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Expect flooded paths and secondary

roadways. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.

- At 9:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 14.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0

feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage

Tuesday morning.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

16.4 feet on 04/23/2016.

