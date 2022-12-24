WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022

WIND CHILL WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1208 PM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

10 AM CST SUNDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 16

degrees.

* WHERE...All of South Texas except for the islands, Webb County,

and La Salle County.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

Wind chill values have climbed into the mid to upper 20s early

this afternoon. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect tonight.

