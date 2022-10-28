WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

115 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Aransas, southwestern Calhoun and east central Refugio Counties

through 200 AM CDT...

At 115 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, or 15 miles southwest of Seadrift,

moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Seadrift, Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, Long Mott and Austwell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2812 9681 2820 9699 2854 9685 2839 9654

TIME...MOT...LOC 0615Z 207DEG 15KT 2823 9687

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

