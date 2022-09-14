WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 15, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

911 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Nueces River Near Tilden affecting McMullen County.

For the Nueces River...including Tilden...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp.

The next statement will be issued tonight at 830 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Nueces River Near Tilden.

* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Much of the flood plain below cotulla to

below tilden is cut off, as sloughs and peripheral channels fill.

Hunting cabins, oil field pump jacks and tank batteries flood well

away from the channel. Livestock are cut off and can drown.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.6 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 15.1 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 12.2 feet

Monday morning.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

14.3 feet on 05/24/2004.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts:

Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon

Nueces River

Tilden 14.0 14.6 Wed 8 am 13.8 13.3 13.0 12.6 12.2

