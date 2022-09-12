WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 808 AM CDT Mon Sep 12 2022 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas... Nueces River near Tilden affecting McMullen County. For the Nueces River...including Tilden...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov\/crp. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring, and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nueces River near Tilden. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, moderate lowland flooding occurs. Hunting cabins, oil field tanks and pumps are affected, and livestock become isolated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will drop below flood stage early Tuesday evening, with a continued very slow fall through the week. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Nueces River Tilden 14.0 16.3 Mon 7 am 14.9 13.5 13.7 13.6 13.3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather